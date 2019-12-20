Daily Mail and General Trust P L C 21.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DMGT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 648 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -21.5% from the opening price of 826 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 2 points and decreased 6 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 897 GBX while the 52 week low is 555 GBX.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 50 day moving average of 850.37 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 778.28. There are currently 210,347,206 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 252,621. Market capitalisation for LON:DMGT is £1,752,192,225 GBP.