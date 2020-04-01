Daily Mail and General Trust P L C 19.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DMGT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 547 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -19.6% from the opening price of 680 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 45 points and decreased 155 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 897 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 538 GBX.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 50 day moving average of 762.76 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 809.40. There are currently 210,446,934 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 259,715. Market capitalisation for LON:DMGT is £1,376,322,948 GBP.

