Daily Mail and General Trust P L C 18.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DMGT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 757 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 18.5% from the opening price of 639 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 182 points and decreased 203 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 897 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 584 GBX.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 50 day moving average of 803.02 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 815.70. There are currently 210,446,934 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 218,330. Market capitalisation for LON:DMGT is £1,229,010,094 GBP.

