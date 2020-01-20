Daily Mail and General Trust P L C 14.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DMGT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 706 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -14.1% from the opening price of 822 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 28 points and decreased 0 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 897 GBX while the year low share price is currently 570.5 GBX.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 50 day moving average of 840.41 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 796.34. There are currently 210,446,934 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 287,075. Market capitalisation for LON:DMGT is £1,723,560,389 GBP.