D4t4 Solutions PLC 31.4% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

D4t4 Solutions PLC with ticker (LON:D4T4) now has a potential upside of 31.4% according to Canaccord Genuity.







Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 425 GBX for the company, which when compared to the D4t4 Solutions PLC share price of 292 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 31.4%. Trading has ranged between 223 (52 week low) and 410 (52 week high) with an average of 40,821 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £114,732,621.



D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4t4) is a United Kingdom-based data solutions company, which is engaged in providing customer data, management and analytics solutions. D4t4 enables businesses to make decisions through Celebrus, the Company’s flagship first party systems. Celebrus Customer Data Platforms (CDP) automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates user-based behavioral data in real-time across all digital channels. Through behavioral biometrics and analytics, Celebrus Fraud Data Platform (FDP) helps companies prevent fraud and financial crimes before it happens. Celebrus Customer Data Management (CDM) provides an enterprise platform that automates the ingestion, integration, transformation and delivery of customer data from all relevant data sources, whether on-premises or cloud, to deliver customer and regulatory analytics. The Company has clients in around 27 countries who operate within the financial services, retail, travel, healthcare and telecommunications sectors.







