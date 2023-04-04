D.R. Horton, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 12.0% Upside Potential

D.R. Horton, Inc. with ticker code (DHI) have now 15 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 134 and 76 calculating the mean target price we have $109.40. Given that the stocks previous close was at $97.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $95.86 while the 200 day moving average is $82.08. The company has a market cap of $33,694m. Visit the company website at: https://www.drhorton.com

The potential market cap would be $37,733m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates energy related assets. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.