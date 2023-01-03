D.R. Horton – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.7% Upside

D.R. Horton with ticker code (DHI) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 68 with a mean TP of 94.5. Now with the previous closing price of 89.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 82.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 74.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $30,713m. Find out more information at: https://www.drhorton.com

The potential market cap would be $32,465m based on the market concensus.

D.R. Horton operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates energy related assets. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.