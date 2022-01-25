D.R. Horton – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.3% Upside

D.R. Horton with ticker code (DHI) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 146 and 99 with the average target price sitting at 120.68. Given that the stocks previous close was at 87.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 37.3%. The 50 day MA is 101.43 and the 200 day moving average is 94.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $32,445m. Find out more information at: https://www.drhorton.com

The potential market cap would be $44,559m based on the market concensus.

D.R. Horton operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates energy related assets. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.