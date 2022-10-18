D.R. Horton – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.2% Upside

D.R. Horton with ticker code (DHI) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 70 calculating the mean target price we have 91.47. Now with the previous closing price of 68.65 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 72.62 while the 200 day moving average is 76.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,313m. Company Website: https://www.drhorton.com

The potential market cap would be $32,395m based on the market concensus.

D.R. Horton operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates energy related assets. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.