D.R. Horton – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.1% Upside

D.R. Horton found using ticker (DHI) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 70 calculating the average target price we see 91.47. With the stocks previous close at 69.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 71.98 and the 200 day MA is 75.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,730m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.drhorton.com

The potential market cap would be $32,431m based on the market concensus.

D.R. Horton operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates energy related assets. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.