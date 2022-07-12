Twitter
D.R. Horton – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

D.R. Horton found using ticker (DHI) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 70 calculating the average target price we see 95.32. With the stocks previous close at 73.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.9%. The day 50 moving average is 69.62 while the 200 day moving average is 84.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $25,793m. Visit the company website at: https://www.drhorton.com

The potential market cap would be $33,514m based on the market concensus.

D.R. Horton operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates energy related assets. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

