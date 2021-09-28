D.R. Horton – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.5% Upside

D.R. Horton with ticker code (DHI) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 97 with the average target price sitting at 111.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at 87.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.5%. The 50 day MA is 93.21 and the 200 day moving average is 92.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $31,281m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.drhorton.com

D.R. Horton operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company constructs and owns multi-family rental properties; owns residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates oil and gas assets. The company primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Texas.