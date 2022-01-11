D.R. Horton – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

D.R. Horton with ticker code (DHI) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 163 and 100 calculating the mean target price we have 120.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 95.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.2%. The day 50 moving average is 100.77 and the 200 day moving average is 94.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $34,094m. Company Website: https://www.drhorton.com

D.R. Horton operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates energy related assets. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.