D.R. Horton – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

D.R. Horton with ticker code (DHI) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 124 and 89 calculating the mean target price we have 108.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 86.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 90.01 and the 200 day MA is 86.45. The company has a market cap of $31,286m. Find out more information at: http://www.drhorton.com

D.R. Horton operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company constructs and owns multi-family rental properties; owns residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates oil and gas assets. The company primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Texas.