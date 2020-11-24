D.R. Horton – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

D.R. Horton found using ticker (DHI) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 111 and 75 with the average target price sitting at 88.05. With the stocks previous close at 75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 73.48 while the 200 day moving average is 65.92. The market cap for the company is $28,130m. Find out more information at: http://www.drhorton.com

D.R. Horton operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company constructs and owns multi-family rental properties; owns residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates oil and gas assets. The company primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Texas.