D.R. Horton – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

D.R. Horton with ticker code (DHI) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 163 and 97 with the average target price sitting at 117.72. Now with the previous closing price of 102.17 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.2%. The 50 day MA is 89.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 90.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $35,662m. Visit the company website at: http://www.drhorton.com

D.R. Horton operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates energy related assets. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.