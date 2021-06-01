D.R. Horton – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

D.R. Horton found using ticker (DHI) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 124 and 89 calculating the mean target price we have 108.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 95.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 96.34 and the 200 day moving average is 82.14. The market cap for the company is $34,351m. Find out more information at: http://www.drhorton.com

D.R. Horton operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company constructs and owns multi-family rental properties; owns residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates oil and gas assets. The company primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Texas.