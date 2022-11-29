D.R. Horton – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

D.R. Horton with ticker code (DHI) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 68 calculating the mean target price we have 92.72. Now with the previous closing price of 83.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 74.56 and the 200 day MA is 74.48. The market cap for the company is $28,687m. Company Website: https://www.drhorton.com

The potential market cap would be $31,707m based on the market concensus.

D.R. Horton operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates energy related assets. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.