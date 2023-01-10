D.R. Horton – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.6% Upside

D.R. Horton found using ticker (DHI) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 68 calculating the mean target price we have 95.06. With the stocks previous close at 93.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.6%. The day 50 moving average is 84.46 while the 200 day moving average is 75.23. The market cap for the company is $31,964m. Visit the company website at: https://www.drhorton.com

The potential market cap would be $32,469m based on the market concensus.

D.R. Horton operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates energy related assets. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.