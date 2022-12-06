D.R. Horton, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

D.R. Horton, Inc. with ticker code (DHI) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 68 calculating the average target price we see 92.72. Given that the stocks previous close was at 86.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The day 50 moving average is 76.19 and the 200 day moving average is 74.51. The company has a market cap of $29,173m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.drhorton.com

The potential market cap would be $31,332m based on the market concensus.