D.R. Horton – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

D.R. Horton with ticker code (DHI) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 98 and 58 and has a mean target at 78.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 78.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of .2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 73.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 59.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $29,442m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.drhorton.com

D.R. Horton operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. The company primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

