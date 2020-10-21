D.R. Horton – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

D.R. Horton with ticker code (DHI) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 98 and 58 with a mean TP of 78.94. With the stocks previous close at 77.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 74.03 and the 200 day moving average is 60.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $27,565m. Find out more information at: http://www.drhorton.com

D.R. Horton operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. The company primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

