D.R. Horton – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

D.R. Horton with ticker code (DHI) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 98 and 58 with a mean TP of 80.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 74.07 while the 200 day moving average is 62.38. The market cap for the company is $24,299m. Company Website: http://www.drhorton.com

D.R. Horton operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. The company primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

