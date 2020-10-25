D.R. Horton – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

D.R. Horton found using ticker (DHI) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 98 and 58 with the average target price sitting at 78.94. Now with the previous closing price of 70.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.8%. The day 50 moving average is 74.36 and the 200 day moving average is 61.5. The company has a market cap of $26,572m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.drhorton.com

D.R. Horton operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. The company primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

