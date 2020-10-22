D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L – Consensus Indicates Potential -.7% Downside

D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L found using ticker (RCL) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 35 and has a mean target at 61.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 61.79 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 65.7 and the 200 day moving average is 54. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,539m. Find out more information at: http://www.rclinvestor.com

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights. The Celebrity Cruises brand offers itineraries to destinations, such as Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, India, New Zealand, the Panama Canal, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 2 to 19 nights. The Azamara Club Cruises brand offers cruise itineraries to destinations, including Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Northern and Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Cuba, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 3 to 26 nights. The Silversea Cruises brand provides itineraries to destinations, including the Galapagos Islands, Antarctica, and the Arctic with cruise lengths ranging from 6 to 25 nights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 61 ships and had 17 ships on order. The company was formerly known as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

