D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L – Consensus Indicates Potential -20.7% Downside

D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L with ticker code (RCL) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 34 with the average target price sitting at 55.69. With the stocks previous close at 70.2 this would indicate that there is a downside of -20.7%. The day 50 moving average is 57.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 51.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,445m. Company Website: http://www.rclinvestor.com

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights. The Celebrity Cruises brand offers itineraries to destinations, such as Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, India, New Zealand, the Panama Canal, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 2 to 19 nights. The Azamara Club Cruises brand offers cruise itineraries to destinations, including Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Northern and Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Cuba, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 3 to 26 nights. The Silversea Cruises brand provides itineraries to destinations, including the Galapagos Islands, Antarctica, and the Arctic with cruise lengths ranging from 6 to 25 nights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 61 ships and had 17 ships on order. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

