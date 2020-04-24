Cytosorbents Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 46.4% Upside

Cytosorbents Corporation found using ticker (CTSO) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 8 with a mean TP of 12.3. With the stocks previous close at 8.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 46.4%. The day 50 moving average is 6.23 while the 200 day moving average is 5. The company has a market capitalisation of $320m. Company Website: http://www.cytosorbents.com

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company’s flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia with life-threatening conditions, such as trauma, burn injury, kidney failure, tumor lysis syndrome, and for no access to dialysis; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, a development-stage extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

