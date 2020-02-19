CyrusOne Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.1% Upside

CyrusOne Inc found using ticker (CONE) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 60 and has a mean target at 73.22. With the stocks previous close at 67.72 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.1%. The 50 day MA is 63.8 and the 200 day moving average is 68.34. The market cap for the company is $7,576m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cyrusone.com

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its nearly 50 data centers worldwide.

