CyrusOne Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 49.5% Upside

CyrusOne Inc found using ticker (CONE) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 83 and 52 calculating the mean target price we have 70.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 49.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 61.22 and the 200 day MA is 67.08. The market cap for the company is $5,530m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cyrusone.com

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its nearly 50 data centers worldwide.

