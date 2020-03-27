CyrusOne Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

CyrusOne Inc found using ticker (CONE) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 52 with the average target price sitting at 69.5. With the stocks previous close at 56.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 23.9%. The 50 day MA is 59.49 while the 200 day moving average is 66.26. The market cap for the company is $6,513m. Find out more information at: http://www.cyrusone.com

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its nearly 50 data centers worldwide.

