CyrusOne Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 21.0% Upside

CyrusOne Inc found using ticker (CONE) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 83 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 73.29. With the stocks previous close at 60.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 63.94 and the 200 day moving average is 68.46. The market cap for the company is $6,917m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cyrusone.com

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its nearly 50 data centers worldwide.

