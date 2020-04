Cypress Semiconductor Corporati – Consenus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

Cypress Semiconductor Corporati found using ticker (CY) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 24 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 23.49. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of .3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.43 while the 200 day moving average is 23.14. The company has a market cap of $8,896m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cypress.com

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides wireless and wired connectivity, and microcontroller (MCU) and analog solutions, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; Traveo automotive MCUs; PSoC programmable and general-purpose MCUs; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAM, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nonvolatile SRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, PowerGEM energy modules, and other specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, home automation, handset, PC and peripherals, consumer electronics, mobile devices, networking, medical, telecommunications, video, and data communications markets. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force directly to original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn