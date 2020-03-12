Cypress Semiconductor Corporati – Consenus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Cypress Semiconductor Corporati found using ticker (CY) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 23.49. With the stocks previous close at 22.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The day 50 moving average is 22.76 and the 200 day moving average is 23.2. The market cap for the company is $8,441m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cypress.com

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides wireless and wired connectivity, and microcontroller (MCU) and analog solutions, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; Traveo automotive MCUs; PSoC programmable and general-purpose MCUs; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAM, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nonvolatile SRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, PowerGEM energy modules, and other specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, home automation, handset, PC and peripherals, consumer electronics, mobile devices, networking, medical, telecommunications, video, and data communications markets. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force directly to original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn