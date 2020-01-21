Cypress Semiconductor Corporati – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

Cypress Semiconductor Corporati found using ticker (CY) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 24 and 23 with a mean TP of 23.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.42 and the 200 day MA is 23.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,679m. Find out more information at: http://www.cypress.com

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nonvolatile SRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and other specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handset, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, computation, and medical markets. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force directly to original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.