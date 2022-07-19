Twitter
CVS Health Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

CVS Health Corporation found using ticker (CVS) now have 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 127 and 98 and has a mean target at 117.02. With the stocks previous close at 95.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 94.78 and the 200 day moving average is 97.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $123,643m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cvshealth.com

The potential market cap would be $151,712m based on the market concensus.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company’s Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services. It serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, prescription drug plans, Medicaid managed care plans, plans offered on public health insurance and private health insurance exchanges, other sponsors of health benefit plans, and individuals. This segment operates retail specialty pharmacy stores; and specialty mail-order, mail-order dispensing, and compounding pharmacies, as well as branches for infusion and enteral nutrition services. The company’s Retail/LTC segment sells prescription and over-the-counter drugs, consumer health and beauty products, and personal care products; and provides health care services through its MinuteClinic walk-in medical clinics. This segment also distributes prescription drugs; and provides related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to care facilities and other care settings. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 9,900 retail locations and 1,200 MinuteClinic locations, as well as online retail pharmacy websites, LTC pharmacies, and onsite pharmacies. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

