CVS Group Plc 19.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

CVS Group Plc with ticker (LON:CVSG) now has a potential upside of 19.7% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 2,370 GBX for the company, which when compared to the CVS Group Plc share price of 1,904 GBX at opening today (09/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 19.7%. Trading has ranged between 1,512 (52 week low) and 2,525 (52 week high) with an average of 212,801 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,380,415,148.

CVS Group plc (CVS) is a United Kingdom company engaged in providing veterinary services. The Company operates veterinary practices, veterinary diagnostic businesses, pet crematoria and an online retail business. CVS is focused on providing clinical services to its customers and their animals. The Company’s segments include Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria and Online Retail Business. The Veterinary Practices segment comprises approximately 500 veterinary practices across three markets, including eight specialist referral hospitals and 35 dedicated out-of-hours sites. The Laboratories segment provides diagnostic services and in-practice laboratory analyzers to CVS practices and third-party owned veterinary surgeries. The Company’s Diagnostic services are offered through post and courier allowing a range of coverage of the United Kingdom. The Crematoria segment provides pet cremation and clinical waste disposal for CVS and third-party practices.



