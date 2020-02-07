CVS Group Plc 11.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

CVS Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CVSG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. CVS Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Berenberg have set a target price of 1400 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 11.8% from the opening price of 1252.42 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 104.42 points and increased 252.42 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1290 GBX while the year low share price is currently 420 GBX.

CVS Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,152.80 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 935.73. There are currently 70,654,959 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 157,594. Market capitalisation for LON:CVSG is £868,349,446 GBP.