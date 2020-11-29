Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

CVR Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.4% Downside

Broker Ratings

CVR Energy Inc. found using ticker (CVI) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 17 and 11 with a mean TP of 14.42. With the stocks previous close at 15.41 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.4%. The 50 day MA is 12.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,572m. Company Website: http://www.cvrenergy.com

Share on Stocktwits

CVR Energy, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products. It owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and UAN. It primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.