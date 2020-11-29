CVR Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.4% Downside

CVR Energy Inc. found using ticker (CVI) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 17 and 11 with a mean TP of 14.42. With the stocks previous close at 15.41 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.4%. The 50 day MA is 12.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,572m. Company Website: http://www.cvrenergy.com

CVR Energy, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products. It owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and UAN. It primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.