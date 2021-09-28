CVR Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.5% Downside

CVR Energy Inc. with ticker code (CVI) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18.45 and 12 and has a mean target at 15.24. Now with the previous closing price of 15.63 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.48 while the 200 day moving average is 17.79. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,672m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cvrenergy.com

CVR Energy, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products. It owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN). It primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Energy is a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P.