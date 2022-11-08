CVR Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.0% Downside

CVR Energy Inc. found using ticker (CVI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 33.33. Now with the previous closing price of 39.19 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -15.0%. The 50 day MA is 33.73 and the 200 day moving average is 29.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,051m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cvrenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,446m based on the market concensus.

CVR Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products. It also owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN). It primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Energy is a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P.