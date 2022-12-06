CVR Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.6% Downside

CVR Energy Inc. with ticker code (CVI) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 34. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.54 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.6%. The day 50 moving average is 36.53 and the 200 day MA is 31.47. The company has a market cap of $3,341m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cvrenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,288m based on the market concensus.