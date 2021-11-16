CVR Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside

CVR Energy Inc. with ticker code (CVI) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 12 with a mean TP of 18.5. With the stocks previous close at 18.6 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.5%. The day 50 moving average is 18.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,885m. Find out more information at: http://www.cvrenergy.com

CVR Energy, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products. It owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN). It primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Energy is a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P.