CVR Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.3% Upside

CVR Energy Inc. found using ticker (CVI) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 14 with a mean TP of 16.92. With the stocks previous close at 11.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 43.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.79 and the 200 day MA is 17.9. The market cap for the company is $1,202m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cvrenergy.com

CVR Energy, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products. It owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and UAN. It primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

