CVR Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.8% Upside

CVR Energy Inc. found using ticker (CVI) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 14 and has a mean target at 16.92. Now with the previous closing price of 11.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.8%. The day 50 moving average is 13.41 while the 200 day moving average is 18.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,154m. Company Website: http://www.cvrenergy.com

CVR Energy, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products. It owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and UAN. It primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

