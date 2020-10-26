Curtiss-Wright Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.2% Upside

Curtiss-Wright Corporation with ticker code (CW) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 119 and has a mean target at 128.8. With the stocks previous close at 93.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 95.32 and the 200 day moving average is 95.87. The company has a market cap of $3,920m. Find out more information at: http://www.curtisswright.com

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices, joysticks, and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation control components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves for use in the industrial markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board-level modules, data acquisition and flight test instrumentation equipment, integrated subsystems, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, pump seals, control rod drive mechanisms, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing products for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and naval propulsion and auxiliary equipment, including coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, steam turbines, valves, and secondary propulsion systems, as well as ship repair and maintenance services primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

