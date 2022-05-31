Curtiss-Wright Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.1% Upside

Curtiss-Wright Corporation with ticker code (CW) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 189 and 157 with a mean TP of 172.29. Now with the previous closing price of 143.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.1%. The 50 day MA is 147.15 and the 200 day MA is 135.87. The company has a market cap of $5,555m. Find out more information at: https://www.curtisswright.com

The potential market cap would be $6,673m based on the market concensus.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power. The Aerospace & Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices, joysticks, and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components used in commercial and military aircraft; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, and coatings. The Defense Electronics segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board-level modules, data acquisition and flight test instrumentation equipment, integrated subsystems, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; avionics and electronics; flight test equipment; and aircraft data management solutions. The Naval & Power segment offers hardware, pumps, pump seals, control rod drive mechanisms, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing products for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and naval propulsion and auxiliary equipment, including coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, steam turbines, valves, and secondary propulsion systems, as well as ship repair and maintenance services primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.