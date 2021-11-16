Twitter
Curtiss-Wright Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Curtiss-Wright Corporation with ticker code (CW) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 159 and 155 and has a mean target at 157. With the stocks previous close at 132.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.3%. The 50 day MA is 130.75 while the 200 day moving average is 123.93. The company has a market cap of $5,142m. Company Website: http://www.curtisswright.com

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices, joysticks, and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components used in commercial aircrafts; valves for use in the industrial markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board-level modules, data acquisition and flight test instrumentation equipment, integrated subsystems, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; avionics and electronics; and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, pump seals, control rod drive mechanisms, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing products for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and naval propulsion and auxiliary equipment, including coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, steam turbines, valves, and secondary propulsion systems, as well as ship repair and maintenance services primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

