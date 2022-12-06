Curtiss-Wright Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.0% Downside

Curtiss-Wright Corporation with ticker code (CW) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 187 and 160 with the average target price sitting at 178.5. With the stocks previous close at 180.35 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.0%. The day 50 moving average is 163.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 148.39. The market cap for the company is $6,774m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.curtisswright.com

The potential market cap would be $6,705m based on the market concensus.