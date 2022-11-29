Curtiss-Wright Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside

Curtiss-Wright Corporation found using ticker (CW) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 187 and 160 and has a mean target at 178.5. Now with the previous closing price of 179.33 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 159.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 147.19. The company has a market cap of $6,807m. Company Website: https://www.curtisswright.com

The potential market cap would be $6,775m based on the market concensus.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power. The Aerospace & Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices, joysticks, and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components used in commercial and military aircraft; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, and coatings. The Defense Electronics segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board-level modules, data acquisition and flight test instrumentation equipment, integrated subsystems, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; avionics and electronics; flight test equipment; and aircraft data management solutions. The Naval & Power segment offers hardware, pumps, pump seals, control rod drive mechanisms, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing products for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and naval propulsion and auxiliary equipment, including coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, steam turbines, valves, and secondary propulsion systems, as well as ship repair and maintenance services primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.