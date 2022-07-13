Twitter
Currys PLC 11.3% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Currys PLC with ticker (LON:CURY) now has a potential upside of 11.3% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 80 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Currys PLC share price of 71 GBX at opening today (13/07/2022) indicates a potential upside of 11.3%. Trading has ranged between 66 (52 week low) and 144 (52 week high) with an average of 3,311,736 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £802,513,786.

Currys plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which retails technology products and services. The Company is engaged in the sale of consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services, primarily through stores or online channels. The Company is operating approximately 832 stores. In the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland, the Company trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjop brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece. Its operating segments include UK & Ireland, Nordics and Greece. Its UK & Ireland comprises operations of the Company’s Carphone warehouse, iD Mobile and business to business (B2B) operations. Its Nordics operates in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark with franchise operations in Iceland, Greenland and Faroe Islands. Its Greece, consisting of its ongoing operations in Greece and Cyprus.



